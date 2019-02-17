The bilateral meeting, which took place on the sideline of the ongoing gathering of global leaders at the Munich Security Conference 2019, focussed on relations between the Court and Africa, how to improve the confidence of the African continent and people in the court and issues of human rights around the world.

Madam Bensouda congratulated Mr. Mahama for accepting the role to chair the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa.

She expressed sadness that the work of the ICC has over the years been viewed with suspicion by some member states of the African Union.