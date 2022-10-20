Levels of hardship in Ghana are dire — Mahama

In a Twitter post, he said I returned from a trip to the sad news of Kakra who electrocuted himself. Levels of hardship in Ghana are dire; the worst in 3 decades. But suicide is never an answer. Even in the darkest night, there’ll come dawn. The sun will rise again. Let's be each other’s keepers & keep hope alive.

His comments come after a man has been electrocuted after he climbed a high-tension pylon in Kasoa in the Central Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the man, whose identity is yet to be known, complained about general economic difficulties and life’s struggles.

Eyewitnesses said they tried to talk him out of his decision and urged him to come down but he ignored them and continued to climb the pylon.

The Police were called to the scene to help calm the situation and talk the man out of his decision but the man refused.

The young man stayed on the high-tension pole for a few hours while the Police and residents looked on, taken aback by his behavior.