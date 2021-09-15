Mahama, NDC leadership pays courtesy call on Prophet 1

John Mahama was joined by Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu Ampofo and Andrews Nana Kwasi during his interaction with Prophet 1.

In an earlier interview, Mr. Mahama disclosed that he has decided to be a polling agent in future elections.

According to him, NDC being vigilant at the polling stations and collation centres is the surest way to win to avoid rigging by their opponent.

Pulse Ghana

He said "Let's ensure the figures from the various polling stations are a true reflection of the results that will be declared. I have decided to be a polling agent in future elections."