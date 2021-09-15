The visit formed part of the 2020 NDC’s flagbearer ‘Thank You’ Tour in the Ashanti Region. He had earlier granted an interview on Radio Mercury before visiting the Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene.
Mahama, NDC leadership pays courtesy call on Prophet 1
Former President John Dramani Mahama and leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) paid a courtesy call on Prophet Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Prophet 1.
John Mahama was joined by Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu Ampofo and Andrews Nana Kwasi during his interaction with Prophet 1.
In an earlier interview, Mr. Mahama disclosed that he has decided to be a polling agent in future elections.
According to him, NDC being vigilant at the polling stations and collation centres is the surest way to win to avoid rigging by their opponent.
He said "Let's ensure the figures from the various polling stations are a true reflection of the results that will be declared. I have decided to be a polling agent in future elections."
Speaking at Sefwi-Akontombra in the Western North Region as part of his 'Thank you' tour of the middle belt; namely, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, and Western North regions, he thanked party members for their unflinching support and assured them that the party would win any election that was free and fair.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh