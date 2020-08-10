He said his next administration will invest $10billion in the infrastructure sector to drive growth.

Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ, the NDC flagbearer said the major plank of his second coming as President “is to deliver jobs to our young people.”

“We are looking at what I call the BIG PUSH, injecting some $10 billion to dualise our roads, complete the remainder of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools, finish all the hospital projects that have been left abandoned, and construct bridges to open up the country”, says Mr. Mahama.

“The $10 billion BIG PUSH will inject money into infrastructural development, and according to the former President, “it will involve the construction industry, engineering and other professionals, and will bring a lot of artisans and everybody back into work.”

NDC flagbearer for election 2020, John Dramani Mahama

“If we do not do this urgently, we have a time bomb ticking away. Everything, every policy, and every policy will be focused on creating jobs for young people”.

The NDC Flagbearer says his Agenda One Million Jobs will see the creation of between 300,000 and 400,000 jobs a year, in both the private and public sectors.