Mahama reiterates pledge to introduce a 24-hour economy, in a message to mark International Youth Day 2023.

He believes the driving force of the young youth is a positive hedge for change and innovation.

Mr. Mahama said his administration will maximize the potential of agriculture, and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.

"A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment"

