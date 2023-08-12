ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama reiterates pledge to introduce a 24-hour economy, in a message to mark International Youth Day 2023.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President and 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his promise to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed to catapult the youth into a sustainable future and introduce a 24-hour economy.

Mahama
Mahama

In a statement to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day, Mr. Mahama applauds Ghanaian youth for their passion, creativity, and enterprise.

He believes the driving force of the young youth is a positive hedge for change and innovation.

Mr. Mahama said his administration will maximize the potential of agriculture, and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.

"A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment"

"People matter, and by working together, we will build the Ghana we want and put the smiles back on the faces of our young people"

Reymond Awusei Johnson
