Mahama slams civil society groups; labels them as hypocrites

Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed civil society groups for their hypocrisy towards the Akufo-Addo government.

He said things he was berated with during his reign are being suddenly ignored under the current government.

Mahama contended that his government was labeled as 'family and friends' by civil society groups, however, it's worse under Nana Addo.

He claimed that civil society groups change the rules depending on who is in power. "You don’t change the rules depending on who is in power".

"The thing is in politics, be careful what you say because tomorrow it will come to haunt you; and that is exactly what is haunting them [NPP]…Now today relatives everywhere and when you raise it — nepotism — they say 'no it doesn't matter if it's the President's relative. It depends on whether they are qualified".

The National Democratic Congress has labeled the current government as the most nepostic in the history of Ghana.

They claim Akufo-Addo has appointed a lot of his family members into different positions in government.

President Mahama also said: "Ghana belongs to all of us… whoever is president, whoever forms the governance, we must hold them to the same standard of accountability. Civil society has gone quiet, moral society gone quiet …. ".