Mahama speaks on killing of three in Bawku

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has spoken out about the unfortunate incident in Bawku, where three individuals lost their lives in a tragic incident.

The incident has sparked concerns and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

In a statement issued by the former president, he expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and called for swift action to unravel the facts surrounding the incident.

"I am deeply saddened and disturbed by recent developments in the Bawku municipality and the killing of three men, as confirmed by soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces"

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time, even as I call upon the people of Bawku to endeavor to promote and consolidate peace to enable the positive development of the municipality of Bawku"

The tragic event has raised concerns about the security situation in Bawku and calls for decisive action to address the aftermath of this tragic event in Bawku.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

