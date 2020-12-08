Ghanaians across the country cast their votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.

However, 24 hours after voting was closed, collation is still ongoing in some constituencies with some results yet to be confirmed.

The NDC, though, earlier conducted a press conferences where they claimed to have won about 140 parliamentary seats.

In a post on Twitter, Mahama suggested the NDC has won the majority of seats in Parliament and thanked Ghanaians for voting for change.

“Thank you for voting for change and giving the NDC a working majority in the next Parliament. Thank you Ghana,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to officially declare the winner of the presidential election.