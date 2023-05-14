Mahama to address public on Monday, May 15, after victory

Mr. Mahama faced a stiff contest with his opponent former mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu following the withdrawal of aspiring candidate former governor of Bank of Ghana Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for reasons of party discrepancies.

Speaking after his landslide victory, Mr. Mahama acknowledged his campaign team and party faithful for the tremendous work done.

“I want to thank my campaign and operational teams for keeping their focus and delivering a clean campaign.

“I thank our donors and financiers for your support; the media for propagating our message and all our religious and traditional leaders who prayed on our behalf for the peace and success we have achieved today.