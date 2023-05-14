Mr. Mahama polled 297,603 representing 98.9% of the total valid votes emerging as the flagbearer-elect of the NDC while his contender Kojo Bonsu managed to 3,181 representing 1.1% of the total votes.
Mahama to address public on Monday, May 15, after victory
Former president and now NDC flagbearer elect John Dramani Mahama will on Monday, May 15, at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale be delivering a full acceptance speech after victory in the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, May 13.
Mr. Mahama faced a stiff contest with his opponent former mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu following the withdrawal of aspiring candidate former governor of Bank of Ghana Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for reasons of party discrepancies.
Speaking after his landslide victory, Mr. Mahama acknowledged his campaign team and party faithful for the tremendous work done.
“I want to thank my campaign and operational teams for keeping their focus and delivering a clean campaign.
“I thank our donors and financiers for your support; the media for propagating our message and all our religious and traditional leaders who prayed on our behalf for the peace and success we have achieved today.
“On Monday, at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, I will join a teeming number of the rank and file of the NDC and Ghanaians in general, to deliver my formal acceptance speech.”
