John Mahama toured over six constituencies in the region to assess the ongoing voter registration exercise.

These include Ho Central, Akatsi North, Ketu North, Ketu South, Akatsi South and South Tongu Constituencies.

A statement from the spokesperson of the NDC campaign team, James Agyenim-Boateng said Mahama was briefed the party’s regional executives on the process so far.

It added that former President also interacted with some of the personnel of the EC in charge of the various processes as well as the party agents monitoring the registration.

Mahama on Monday unveiled Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the December polls.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thus becomes the first vice presidential candidate of a major political party in Ghana.