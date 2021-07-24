Mahama touts Atta-Mills’ economic achievements 9 years after his death

In a post on social media to commemorate the 9th death anniversary of Professor Mills, Mr. Mahama said the record he made on the Ghanaian economy remains unmatched.

“Prof. [Mills] was a team leader. It was under his guidance that the NDC administration chalked most of its notable achievements, including the longest period of single-digit inflation for more than 2 years. The highest economic growth record was not only in Ghana but the world over at 14% for the year 2010. Accelerated infrastructural development [was also ensured] placing Ghana at the World Bank’s ease of doing business survey for West Africa, and making Ghana the number one preferred destination in West Africa for investors.”

Pulse Ghana

“Yet being the humble achiever that he was, and in line with the traditions of the NDC, Prof. [Mills] derived no satisfaction to beat his chest and boast about his economic statistics when he knew that his work was there to speak for him,” he added.

Atta Mills died at the 37 Military hospital three days after his birthday.