Mahama urges VRA to expedite relief action for flood-affected communities

During his visit to parts of Sogakope and Sokpoe on Friday, Mr. Mahama assessed the impact of the spillage and met with affected communities and facilities, the dire situation with the staff of Comboni Hospital having to evacuate their quarters and seek shelter under a pavilion. Patients were also discharged, with only ten in critical condition remaining hence should the water levels do not recede soon, they may also need to be discharged, which would be a heartbreaking decision.

Mr. Mahama urged the VRA to promptly provide the promised relief efforts to the affected communities after his visit and interactions with residents, management, and staff of Comboni Hospital. He emphasized the importance of this assistance, stating,

"This is about people's lives. I will thank the VRA and appeal to them to expedite their efforts because the people are in need. We must help them cope with the situation."

Mr. Mahama expressed disappointment that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has been unable to assist the affected communities due to a lack of relief items, he also noted that the spillage was caused by significant inflows from above the dam due to heavy rains in the northern parts of the country. He advised the VRA to consider desilting the river, stating,

"If you don't spill, it is possible that the dam can give way, and that will be more catastrophic, especially down the southern Volta. But we must dredge so that the extra volumes of water can flow faster. For example, under the Volta Bridge is silted. If it is desilted, the water will flow away faster."

To emphasize the urgency of relief efforts and the impact of the situation on people, Mr. Mahama mentioned the possibility of the hospital asking families to collect the 300 dead bodies from the mortuary and find other places to accommodate them.