Mahama vows to legalise commercial motorbike operations (Okada) and establish safety & security regulations

Addressing a rally, Mahama highlighted the significance of the Okada business in the livelihoods of many Ghanaians, particularly in areas where public transportation is limited. He acknowledged the challenges and risks associated with Okada operations but expressed confidence that with the right regulations and enforcement, these issues can be effectively managed.

“Our 2024 manifesto will restate my promise to legalise commercial motorbike operations, ‘okada’. Okada riders and owners will finally be liberated in 2025 and can go about their business, insure their bikes, get licensed to ride okada, be free from police harassment, provide services to the many who need them, and fend for themselves and their families”

He outlined his plan to work closely with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework. This framework will include mandatory safety training for riders, the establishment of designated routes, the implementation of safety standards for motorbikes, and strict enforcement of traffic laws.

"By setting clear rules and standards, we can reduce accidents and ensure that Okada operations contribute positively to our economy," Mahama said.

He also promised to introduce a robust registration and licensing system to track and monitor all commercial motorbikes, which will enhance security and accountability.

Mahama's proposal has garnered mixed reactions from the public. Supporters believe it will create jobs and boost the local economy, while critics raise concerns about potential safety risks and the enforcement of regulations.