Mahama was a failure, he has no right to criticize Akufo-Addo on the economy - Gabby

In a post on social media, Mr. Otchere-Darko said Mahama’s criticism is similar to a stammerer challenging music star Sarkodie to a rap challenge.

While apologizing to stammerers, Mr Otchere-Darko noted that the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks the moral rights to comment on economic issues.

Lately, the former President has been criticising the Akufo-Addo government for failing to “boost the economy” as it promised in 2016.

“Listening to John Mahama preach on the economy is like hearing a stammerer (apologies to stammerers), not only boldly criticising @sarkodie’s rap, but trying to convince music lovers that @sarkodie must learn to learn how to verbalise from him, the stutterer”, he wrote.

John Mahama called on President Akufo-Addo to consult to avert the total collapse of the economy.

Mahama reacting to the ratings urged the President for an urgent and constructive dialogue among stakeholders with the view to fashioning out a robust set of policy responses to the economic challenges.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, Mahama said: "As a result of the horrendous low point we have now reached, it is very clear that urgent intervention is required to avert a total collapse of the economy."

He bemoaned that the President and his Head of the Economic Management Team are rather appallingly, remain nonchalant in the face of this serious crisis and have limited their response to the imposition of very harsh and regressive tax measures, one of which is the E-Levy, which has been roundly rejected by the people of Ghana.