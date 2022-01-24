He said the former President John Dramani Mahama performed way better that the current President.
Mahama was way better than Akufo-Addo in management of the economy - John Jinapor
Former Deputy Minister of Power, John Jinapor has lamented on the supposed poor performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the Ghanaian economy.
Mr. Jinapor, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu said the two leaders are not comparable.
“The difference between Mahama and Akufo-Addo is like travelling from Accra to Paga” he said.
John Jinapor claimed that under 4-year tenure of John Dramani Mahama, the total expenditure settled at “¢149 billion but, the current president has accumulated a total of ¢274 billion in four years.”
The opposition lawmaker stated the economy is currently on a life support with some 214 billion debt hanging around its neck, which accounts to 80% to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
On capital expenditure, John Jinapor said it has plummeted under this administration.
