Mahama wasn’t invited to the Queen’s funeral because of his corrupt past - Wontumi

According to vociferous chairman, the Airbus scandal was the specific reason the former President didn’t get an invite.

“The Royal Family commands respect, and they don’t want to associate with scandalous persons who have gained fame through international corruption. They know who Government Official One is in the Airbus scandal, and that is the reason they didn’t send an invitation to Mr. John Mahama”, a report by Wontumionline.com quoted the regional party chairman.

In a condolence message, President Mahama said the Queen was someone who unified nations.

Pulse Ghana

In a post shared, Mahama wrote “An era has come to an end. The world salutes a very great woman. She was the commonwealth; such a diplomat, who took it upon herself to bring diverse nations together. Her visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 are perfect examples.

“I recall my visit to Buckingham Palace in 2014 with my wife, Lordina, and our interaction. One is struck by her dignity and grace. She had a good sense of humor and clarity of thought. Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth.”