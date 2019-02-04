He said Mahama's comment that the NDC will match the NPP 'boot for boot' in 2020 was highly irresponsible of a statesman.

"We respect former presidents… They are supposed to set the standard, the example for others to follow. Therefore, if something like this [election violence] happens, the former president has access to the current president", he said.

President Mahama had warned that if the NPP doesn't reign in their thugs, the NDC will match up to them during the 2020 general elections.

However, Okudzeto said: "These are matters he [Mr Mahama] should take up with them to talk about and see that the right this is done [and] not to make provocative statements of this nature, because what he is saying is an encouragement for others in the NDC to say they can also behave in the same way… but two wrongs do not make a right".

The former president has been under severe criticism by some religious and civil society leaders for his comments.

Mr Okudzeto further stated that the individuals responsible for the violence and shooting should be identified and punished.