Mahama's brother laid to rest

President Mahama and his siblings, immediate and extended family members of the deceased accompanied the body from Accra for the burial, which was attended by chiefs, elders, family, and people of Bole and surrounding communities.

Also in Bole to mourn with the family was the Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, NDC National Vice Chairman Alhaji Sofo Azorka, leading members of the NDC including Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Regional Chairmen of the NDC, Members of Parliament, friends and acquaintances of the deceased and his siblings among many others.

Pulse Ghana

The family will be announcing the date for the funeral for the 61-year old Emmanuel Adam Mahama in the next few days.