RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama’s policies are part of the reason why Ghana has gone back to the IMF – Bawumia

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has blamed the erstwhile John Mahama administration for the economic woes the country is currently facing.

Dr. Bawumia at the launch.
Dr. Bawumia at the launch.

He said some policies of the previous government can be blamed for the current bailout the country is seeking from the International Monetary Fund.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a public lecture in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said the banking sector clean up and take-and-pay contracts in the energy sector from the former Mahama government can be added to Ghana’s current problems.

Dr. Bawumia said factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic, banking sector clean-up, and the energy sector capacity payment pushed Ghana’s total debt to some $54.5 billion.

“Some commentators and analysts have argued that Covid-19 expenditures by government alone cannot be the cause of the large increase in the fiscal deficit and debt stock. In fact, they are right. Covid-19 expenditures alone are not the reason for the large increase in Ghana’s debt stock. In addition to covid-19, there are two others that are critical in understanding the evolution of fiscal deficit and debt stock. They are the banking sector clean-up and the energy sector excess capacity payment.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on NPP
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on NPP Pulse Ghana

“The excess capacity payment of GH¢17 billion relates to a legacy of take or pay contracts that saddled our economy with annual excess capacity charges of close to $1 billion a year. These were basically contracted to supply energy to Ghana.”

The Vice President noted that the expenditure on these three “exceptional” items is over 3 times more than what has been spent on government’s flagship programmes.

“To put these three expenditures in context, we have to juxtapose them with some of the governments flagship projects. The Free SHS, the 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, the Ghana card, Zongo Development Fund, NABCO, Teacher Training Allowance, and Nursing Training allowance. The data shows that the expenditure on these programmes over a 5-year period amounted to GH¢15.6 billion. And this is compared to the GH¢54 billion expenditure on the three exceptional items.”

“Of the four factors, Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war were external. The other two, the banking sector clean up and the energy sector capacity payment were results of the previous government.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Greater Accra Region: Police arrest two taxi drivers with human head

Police arrest two taxi drivers with human head

Name airport after Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe; she fought more for independence than Big Six - Oliver

Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe and Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Man butchers Policeman and stole his AK47 in Zebilla

Man holding machete (File photo)

Ghana Police Service sets up TV station, Ghanaians say they can’t wait

IGP George Akuffo Dampare