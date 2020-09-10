According to him, Mahama exhibited “gross incompetence” during his tenure as President of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia said this when he addressed the chiefs and people of Jirapa, as part of his tour of the Upper West region.

He said Mahama presided over corruption and plunged the country into hardship after mismanaging the economy.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (right) and former President John Mahama

“When they say the NDC will lose the December elections, it is not us who is saying it,” the Vice President said.

“It is because of their mismanagement of the economy that the people are saying so. They could not pay teacher/nursing training allowances.”

Dr. Bawumia also accused Mahama of increasing utility tariffs and collapsing the National Insurance Scheme.

“They were increasing utility tariffs at 45% even under dumsor. They almost collapsed the National Insurance Scheme and failed to come up with a single social intervention programme to alleviate the plight of the people,” he said

“SADA under our own brother John Mahama became a mess. So Ghanaians will reject him because of these failures when we go to the polls.”

The Vice President, therefore, called on the electorate to vote massively for Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come December.