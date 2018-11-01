Pulse.com.gh logo
Major Mahama Foundation launched to curb mob justice

Major Maxwell Mahama was lynched by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi – now New Obuasi – while on official duties in 2017.

  • Published:
Major Maxwell Mahama play

Major Maxwell Mahama

A foundation in honour of slained soldier Major Maxwell Mahama has been launched by his family in Accra.

The foundation is aimed at educating Ghanaians on the ills of mob justice.

Speaking about the foundation to TV3, the father of the late soldier man, Denis Mahama, said they intend to use the foundation to make sure mob justice is reduced to the bearest minimum in Ghana.

“The death of Major Maxwell Mahama should never be in vain, and the only way for it not to be in vain is for us to ensure that never again should such a thing happen to any other person", he said.

He stated that the family has taken opportunity of the late Major’s birthday, which falls on November 1, to officially launch the foundation to celebrate his life.

“Major Maxwell Mahama’s death should not be in vain, we should use that to sensitize the whole nation to rise up against mob action".

“It is to make sure that what happened to him does not happen to anybody. We do not want any family to go through that pain. So it is to campaign against mob justice,” he said.

Major Mahama play

Major Mahama

 

As part of activities marking the late Major Mahama’s birthday, the Foundation is making donations at the Teshie Orphanage home, and would also use the opportunity to educate patrons about the ills associated with mob action.

X
