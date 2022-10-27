Majority concedes to President Akufo-Addo’s decision to delay Ofori-Atta’s sacking

The MPs largely belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wanted Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen dismissed over their poor handling of the economy which is in dire straits.

But the President fears terminating the appointment of Mr. Ofori-Atta will disrupt the IMF programme and asked the MPs who have threatened to boycott government’s business and the presentation of the 2023 budget to hold on.

In a statement, however, the Majority caucus said “it has agreed to accede to the President’s appeal”.

This means that the issue has been put on hold until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the IMF and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill, after which time the demand shall be acted upon.

Led by Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, the MPs held a press conference today and called for Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen’s dismissals.

He said: “The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern known to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response.”

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.

Relatedly, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a motion to have the Finance Minister impeached.

The Banda Ahenkro MP at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, said both Majority and Minority leaders have already commenced discussion about the vote of censure against Mr. Ofori-Atta.

READ THE MAJORITY STATEMENT BELOW