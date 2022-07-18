Majority leader escapes lynching at the hands of irate youth in Suame

The early intervention of the Police in the Ashanti region prevented them from beating him up.

Some of the angry residents threw various items in his direction and hooted at him.

It would be recalled that the artisans in Suame last Friday blocked the highway and demonstrated against the MP and the government for not ensuring that the road was fixed.

They warned of another demonstration if the contractor does not return to the road to have it fixed.

The contractor had returned to the road with the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs going to inspect the work done.

The angry artisans upon hearing the arrival of the MP thronged the highway and started hooting and pelting him (the MP) with sachets of water.

The MP who was accompanied by the Municipality Chief Executive for the area, Mr Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, and some party members had to seek protection on top of a storey building at Suame Tarkwa Makro.