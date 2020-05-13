The yet-to-be-identified man who is believed to be in his 30s, fell from a window of Anidaso Hotel where he had enjoyed the services of one of the prostitutes.

He died instantly from the fall.

The incident happened on Sunday, 10 May 2020.

The police say the sex worker had screamed after the deceased allegedly struggled with her in the hotel room, which attracted some of her colleagues to the room.

Superintendent Christopher Owusu Mpianin, the Asokwa District Police Commander, said they are investigating the matter to determine whether the rickshaw driver was pushed to his death by the sex worker or he jumped out of the window to commit suicide.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for identification and autopsy.