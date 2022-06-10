Man and his wife sentenced for brutally assaulting 'side chick'

The couple were sentenced by the court presided over by Mark Tair-ima Diboro.

Oko was granted bail for assaulting Helena, which he denied, and ordered to go back to the Court on Monday, June 13, 2022, for the trial.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Christian Osborn Amartey said Helena, the complainant, was unemployed and a neighbour to the couple at Ahenema-Kokoben.

The court heard that Agyeman proposed to Helena after convincing her that he had divorced his wife.

According to him, the complainant and Agyemanstarted dating on the blind side of Annan.

He said as the relationship progressed, the complainant travelled to her hometown, Asante-Bekwai, and when she returned, she realized Agyeman was still married to his wife.

Chief Inspector Amartey said later the complainant went to Agyeman’s house to apologise to Annan for accepting the husband's proposal.

Prosecution said Annan became offended and struck complainant with a metal bar.

Chief Inspector Amartey indicated that Agyeman and his wife molested complainant, seized her phone and locked her in a room till the next day.