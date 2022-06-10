Oko Agyemang admitted conspiring with Christiana Annan, his wife, to assault Helena Opoku and was sentenced to pay 50 penalty units equivalent to GH¢600 or in default serve two months imprisonment in hard labour whilst his wife, Christiana Annan was sentenced to pay a fine of 60 penalty units equivalent to GH¢720 or in default serve three months imprisonment in hard labour.
Man and his wife sentenced for brutally assaulting 'side chick'
A couple has been sentenced by the Bekwai Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region for assaulting the 'side chick' of the man.
The couple were sentenced by the court presided over by Mark Tair-ima Diboro.
Oko was granted bail for assaulting Helena, which he denied, and ordered to go back to the Court on Monday, June 13, 2022, for the trial.
Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Christian Osborn Amartey said Helena, the complainant, was unemployed and a neighbour to the couple at Ahenema-Kokoben.
The court heard that Agyeman proposed to Helena after convincing her that he had divorced his wife.
According to him, the complainant and Agyemanstarted dating on the blind side of Annan.
He said as the relationship progressed, the complainant travelled to her hometown, Asante-Bekwai, and when she returned, she realized Agyeman was still married to his wife.
Chief Inspector Amartey said later the complainant went to Agyeman’s house to apologise to Annan for accepting the husband's proposal.
Prosecution said Annan became offended and struck complainant with a metal bar.
Chief Inspector Amartey indicated that Agyeman and his wife molested complainant, seized her phone and locked her in a room till the next day.
The court heard that the complainant, with bruises on her body and a cut on her right thumb, reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the couple.
