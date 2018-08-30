news

A 35-year-old man, Kofi Konor Abusuapanyin is in the grips of the police for allegedly assaulting his two sons with an electricity cable.

The man was arrested by the Nkwanta Police in the Volta region for brutalising the children after the children left the house to watch football without his knowledge.

The sons, Francis Kofi, 9 and Joe, 7 suffered severe cuts on their bodies as a result of the brutal assault.

The mother of the two kids, Atta Joyce later reported the incident to the Police which led to the arrest of the man.

She said it is difficult for her to understand why her former husband would punish his own biological children.

The police have commenced investigations into the matter.