Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

35-year-old man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cable


Video 35-year-old man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cable

The sons, Francis Kofi, 9 and Joe, 7 suffered severe cuts on their bodies as a result of the brutal assault.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A 35-year-old man, Kofi Konor Abusuapanyin is in the grips of the police for allegedly assaulting his two sons with an electricity cable.

The man was arrested by the Nkwanta Police in the Volta region for brutalising the children after the children left the house to watch football without his knowledge.

The sons, Francis Kofi, 9 and Joe, 7 suffered severe cuts on their bodies as a result of the brutal assault.

READ MORE: Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital

The mother of the two kids, Atta Joyce later reported the incident to the Police which led to the arrest of the man.

She said it is difficult for her to understand why her former husband would punish his own biological children.

The police have commenced investigations into the matter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Decongest: Police Hospital to bury 150 unclaimed dead bodies Decongest Police Hospital to bury 150 unclaimed dead bodies
KNUST: No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO KNUST No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO
Cathedral Project: Christian Council open to changing location for National Cathedral Cathedral Project Christian Council open to changing location for National Cathedral
Italian Navy: Durand de la Penne to arrive in Ghana August 30 Italian Navy Durand de la Penne to arrive in Ghana August 30
Church Project: Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedral Church Project Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedral
Hero's Journey: Sales girl turns successful entrepreneur Hero's Journey Sales girl turns successful entrepreneur

Recommended Videos

Local News: Islamic group condemns Gov't involvement in National Cathedral Local News Islamic group condemns Gov't involvement in National Cathedral
Local News: Shut up; Don't join in crucifying Otabil - Duncan-Williams Local News Shut up; Don't join in crucifying Otabil - Duncan-Williams
Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah: Some ladies are responsible for road accidents in Ghana Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah Some ladies are responsible for road accidents in Ghana



Top Articles

1 Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National...bullet
2 Hero's Journey Sales girl turns successful entrepreneurbullet
3 National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges facing...bullet
4 Condolences Kofi Annan's family visits Mahamabullet
5 Church Project Why the Islamic organisation opposes National...bullet
6 Church Building National Cathedral project: What it meansbullet
7 Theft Thieves break into Attorney-General's officebullet
8 National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges to...bullet
9 Cathedral Project Christian Council open to changing...bullet
10 Video Watch Asantehene Otumfuo's convoy to Okyenhene's...bullet

Related Articles

Health Care Tamale Teaching Hospital staff call off strike after vigilante attack
Vigilante Attacks NPP group threatens to invade Tamale Police station
Vigilante Attack 6 Kandahar Boys arrested over Tamale Hospital attack
Afghanistan At least 25 killed in Kabul suicide attack: officials
Assaults Attacks on journalists, when will it stop?
Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail
Police Brutalities Interior Ministry to deal with ‘undisciplined’ Police officers
Illegal Trade 19-year-old farmer jailed 15 years for trading Tramadol
Video Reverend Obofour to launch 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom worth over GHS2.1 million
Aspirations People under 40 should be allowed to contest for President - Kotei Dzane

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating...bullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Kwaku Agyeman Manu
Alarming! Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance
ARC Achimota Retail Centre thrills customers with fun soccer challenge
Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service
Artistic impression of the yet-to-be built National Cathedral
Justification Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister