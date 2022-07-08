A statement issued by the Upper East Regional Command signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, said "The officer was attacked near the Zebilla Senior High School where the assailant inflicted machete wounds on the head and other parts of the body and also made away with an AK47 assault rifle."
Man butchers Policeman and stole his AK47 in Zebilla
The Upper East Regional Police is on a manhunt to identify and arrest an assailant who attacked an officer at Zebilla on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
The police officer was taken to the Zebilla District Hospital and later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he is responding to treatment.
The police have, therefore, assured the public that they will arrest the "perpetrator, retrieve the stolen weapon and bring him to face justice."
