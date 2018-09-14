news

An unemployed man finds himself in trouble with an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly crossing a presidential convoy in an attempt to kill himself.

Seth Nana Amowi was on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of GHc 20,000 with a surety.

The Court ordered that the surety should be either his father or brother as prayed the Prosecution.

The accused has been charged with obstruction and offensive conduct after he threw himself at a Presidential convoy in an attempt to kill himself.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah, the incident happened on August 7 around the Jubilee House.

DSP Amegah told the court that the accused hid himself close to the Jubilee House whiles waiting for the President.

He narrated that Amowi emerged from his hide-out and crossed the convoy when it got nearer to him.

The Police Chief said but for the car stopping abruptly, the accused would have succeeded in his plans of killing himself.

He explained that when the attempt failed, Amowi started hitting the President’s car and had to be whisked away by the security team.

Meanwhile, the accused admitted in his caution statement that he tried committing suicide as he had failed severally to put his grievances before President Akufo-Addo.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and will make his next appearance on September 26.