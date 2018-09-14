Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himself


Weird Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himself

A man by the name Seth Nana Amowi finds himself in trouble with an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly crossing Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to commit suicide.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himself play

Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himself

An unemployed man finds himself in trouble with an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly crossing a presidential convoy in an attempt to kill himself.

Seth Nana Amowi was on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of GHc 20,000 with a surety.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Fraudster: Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18

The Court ordered that the surety should be either his father or brother as prayed the Prosecution.

The accused has been charged with obstruction and offensive conduct after he threw himself at a Presidential convoy in an attempt to kill himself.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah, the incident happened on August 7 around the Jubilee House.

DSP Amegah told the court that the accused hid himself close to the Jubilee House whiles waiting for the President.

He narrated that Amowi emerged from his hide-out and crossed the convoy when it got nearer to him.

The Police Chief said but for the car stopping abruptly, the accused would have succeeded in his plans of killing himself.

READ ALSO: Goodbye: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest

He explained that when the attempt failed, Amowi started hitting the President’s car and had to be whisked away by the security team.

Meanwhile, the accused admitted in his caution statement that he tried committing suicide as he had failed severally to put his grievances before President Akufo-Addo.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and will make his next appearance on September 26.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Torrential Rains: Floods in Northern region kill 5; destroy 1,105 acres of land Torrential Rains Floods in Northern region kill 5; destroy 1,105 acres of land
Kofi Annan: Geneva, the Swiss land where Kofi Annan found love. Twice! Kofi Annan Geneva, the Swiss land where Kofi Annan found love. Twice!
First Wife, Second Wife: The intriguing family story of Kofi Annan you've never heard First Wife, Second Wife The intriguing family story of Kofi Annan you've never heard
RIP: ‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wife RIP ‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wife
Goodbye: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest Goodbye Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest
Ghanaian Fraudster: Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries Ghanaian Fraudster Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries

Recommended Videos

Local News: Kofi Annan's death will boost Ghana's tourism - Minister Local News Kofi Annan's death will boost Ghana's tourism - Minister
Local News: Kofi Annan to be buried today Local News Kofi Annan to be buried today
Local News: Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry Local News Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry



Top Articles

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle Onyinahbullet
3 Photos Kofi Annan’s mortal remains arrive in Accrabullet
4 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
5 RIP This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his...bullet
6 RIP ‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s...bullet
7 Tribute Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husbandbullet
8 Funeral Rites Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch live]bullet
9 First Wife, Second Wife The intriguing family story of...bullet
10 Final Journey How international Diplomats showed up at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
6 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video...bullet

Local

You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan
Tribute You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan
Kweku Adoboli to be deported
Ghanaian Fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18
Lawsuit Govt, EC sued over the creation of new regions
Drug Trafficking 24-year-old man arrested with cocaine
X
Advertisement