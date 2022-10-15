RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Man electrocuted after climbing pylon due to ‘economic difficulties'

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A man has been electrocuted after he climbed a high-tension pylon in Kasoa in the Greater Accra Region.

Man climbs pylon
According to eyewitnesses, the man, whose identity is yet to be known, complained about general economic difficulties and life’s struggles.

Eyewitnesses say they tried to talk him out of his decision and urged him to come down but he ignored them and continued to climb the pylon.

The Police were called to the scene to help calm the situation and talk the man out of his decision but the man refused.

The young man stayed on the high-tension pole for a few hours while the Police and residents looked on, taken aback by his behavior.

At around 5 pm, the man was seen swinging from one of the poles and a few minutes later got electrocuted.

