The man who was seen on top of the statue said he climbed the statue in protest to send message to Ghanaians to stop exerting pressure on the youth to marry.

According to reports, the man climbed the 20-foot statue with a ladder with the help by two other men.

A joint effort by the Police and Fire Service rescued the man and was handcuffed and whisked away.

The man who spoke before taken to the Police station said "I am the one that handles pressure in the country. Listen to me very well, if you heard about Dr Think twice, I’m the one… I've appeared on TV station several times last four years when I went to Kejetia and hanged myself. I was asked why and I told them it’s all because of pressure and I hanged myself where I blocked traffic and the police came to arrest me and people asking me won’t I marry, give birth or my penis isn't functioning…"

"Is it pressure or not?" he asked the general public.

Watch the video below: