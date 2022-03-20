RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Man fined GH¢1,200 for dangerous and careless driving on Suhum interchange

The police have convicted a man for dangerous and careless driving on the Accra-Kumasi highway (N6) at the Suhum interchange.

File photo

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for dangerous, careless, and inconsiderate driving, and failing to comply with road traffic signs to wit 'road marking'.

The police administration in a statement said he was charged and put before the court on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The accused, Kwame Owusu, who is a driver of a white Volvo truck with registration Number GN 851-18 has also been fined GH¢1,200.

The police have also warned the general public that anybody found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.

"We continue to advise all motorists to comply with the rules of the road, particularly, safe selection of lanes, maintenance of appropriate following distances, an indication of traffic indicator light in advance, at least, 30 meters at all times before turnings, and avoid excessive speeding on our roads," it noted.

