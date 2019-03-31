The Assin Praso Police Commander ASP Charles Addai Boateng in an interview said that the police had a distress call from the wife of the deceased Christiana Lamptey at that his husband had gone missing.

ASP indicated that a search was then mounted for the man only for them to recognized later that he was lying dead in the information centre on a student mattress in the evening around 11pm yesterday.

ASP Boateng said, the police were then notified and his men went to the scene to claim the lifeless body which has since been deposited at the morgue at Assin Fosu Xavier Hospital.

The police he said are investigating the matter as no visible marks of violence were found on the body except whitish fluid suspected to be sperms from the man.

Source: Starrfm