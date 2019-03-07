The convict, Joseph Narh, was sentenced with hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

According to a report by the GNA, Narh made sex a precondition for paying for the apprenticeship fees of his two daughters who are aged 17 and 15.

Prosecuting officer, Inspector Gilbert Anyongo told the court that the victims, names withheld, wanted to learn a trade and informed their father about the idea.

The Prosecution said the elder daughter wanted to learn dressmaking while the younger one settled for hairdressing.

However, rather than support his children wholeheartedly, Narh told them he would have sex with them before paying their apprenticeship fees.

Inspector Anyongo said, the father went on to have sex with his two daughters before enrolling them in their trades.

He said the father continued to sexually assault his daughters and beat up the elder one whenever he tried to resist his advances.

On one occasion, the prosecution said, the elder daughter reported to work with bruises on her body, which caught the attention of her employer.

Upon interrogation, she revealed that her father has been sexually assaulting her, together with her sister.

Narh was subsequently arrested after a complaint was lodged at Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Assin Fosu.

The father went on to plead guilty of his crime, but has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour.