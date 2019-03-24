He was arrested with two others for assaulting one Kwame Tsiboa for allegedly stealing credit cards worth GH₵95.00 last Wednesday at Agona Swedru.

Two of the suspects, Isaac Ntsiful and Peter Danso, are both municipal guards of the Agona West Municipal Assembly (AWMA).

While the third suspect, Sampson Aikins, is a baker.

They are currently in police custody and expected to be put before court on Monday March 25, 2019.

When the video went viral, the police issued a statement dismissing claims by a section of the public that he was a police officer.

“The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a video which has gone viral on social media, in which a uniformed person is seen kicking a young man who was kneeling before some civilians. The person seen kicking the victim in the said video is not a police officer,” the statement issued Friday, March 22, 2019 stated.

The video came at a time when a police officer had assaulted three Ghanaian Times journalists, and a commercial driver and his assistant assaulting a police officer in Accra.

Pulse.com.gh understands the three suspects were arrested on Friday after a complaint had been lodged.