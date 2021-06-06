RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Woman burns after husband pushed her into hot water over failure to serve him supper

A 27-year-old man has pushed his wife into a pot of hot water at Odumasi, a farming community in the Nkwanta of the Oti Region.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, Linda Agyei, sustained severe injuries at her back after the husband pushed over her failure to serve him supper.

Linda was rushed to the Nkwanta Municipal hospital due to burns on her back. She accused her husband of being an abusive man.

According to her, the husband Naru Yakubu is not responsible at home adding that he doesn't provide money for housekeeping and physically abuses her anytime she fails to serve him food.

"I always have to struggle to make ends meet to provide for the family because I know he will not give cater for anything at home," she told Accra-based Adom FM.

Narrating the incident, Agyei said her abusive husband upon realising she had not prepared supper physically maltreated her, and as though it wasn't enough, he pushed her into a pot of hot water.

The victim pleaded for support to fund the rather expensive medical bills.

Meanwhile, the police has mounted a search on the suspect who is on the run.

