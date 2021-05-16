Man returning from pastoral duty stoned to death at Azaasi in the Upper East Region

According to Graphic.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified assailants pelted the deceased with stones and other weapons until he died.

The state-owned news portal reported the Public Affairs Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere as having confirmed the incident.

He said that the body had been released to the family for burial.

ASP Fianko-Okyere narrated that the police in Navrongo received information at about 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021, that the body of Anontara was lying by the roadside at Azaasi, located between the Sirigu and Kandiga road in the Kassena Nankana West District.

The police then proceeded to the scene and found the body with multiple deep cuts on the forehead.

Blood-stained stones, believed to have been used by his assailants, were also found around the body.

The police boss added that the body was conveyed to the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo and upon identification and the necessary processes, it was released to the family.

He said no arrest has been made yet in connection with the incident, cautioning it was too early for the police to link it to a protracted land dispute between the Kandiga and Doba communities.

The Graphic.com.gh further reported some eyewitnesses as saying that Anontara was returning from Sirigu to his house at Doba on a motorbike together with two others, a lady and the rider.

On reaching the Azaasi area, the motorbike ran out of fuel and stopped abruptly on Saturday, May 8, 2021, around 5:00 p.m.

While the rider was making phone calls to get help from Sirigu, a group of young men approached them from a nearby house wielding sticks and stones.