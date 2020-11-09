In a statement on Monday, Mr. Amidu challenged Mahama to voluntarily submit himself to interrogation on the Airbus scandal.

He called on Mahama to “man up” and “wise up” by voluntarily allowing the Special Prosecutor’s Office to interrogate him.

“Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama’s passport application,” the statement said.

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

This comes after Mr. Amidu named Mahama as the controversial ‘Government Official 1’ while presenting his report on the controversial Agyapa contract.

However, the NDC flagbearer was not pleased by this action, saying the Special Prosecutor had no business mentioning him that in a report that had nothing to do with the Airbus scandal.

In a rather harsh riposte, Mahama said it was “stupid” for Mr. Amidu to mention him in his Agyapa report.

“In the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about Airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus.

“If you were man enough present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus. If you think I am indicted on Airbus accuse me directly.

“But because he is a coward and they knew Agyapa was going to be discussed today, so he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion. What stupidity is this?” Mahama hit out.”

John Mahama

Meanwhile, reacting to this, Mr. Amidu said the decision to defer Mahama’s probe was neither due to cowardice nor stupidity.

He explained that it was in the interest of national security to defer the probe as the elections draw near.

“The long public service of the Special Prosecutor spanning various aspects of security and intelligence from the period February 1982 to 7″ January 2001, and July 2009 to January 2012 makes him more experienced in determining when it is not conducive to the national security interest to foolhardily take certain law and order actions.

“The Special Prosecutor owes that exercise of discretion to his vast experience over the years, his responsibility to maintain national stability, and his conscience as a patriotic anti-corruption crusading Ghanaian.

“There is no question of stupidity or cowardice about it. Any person aspiring to be President of Ghana for a second term who does not know that a cardinal principle in security and intelligence is that “caution is the better part of valour” was not and is not worth the vote,” Mr. Amidu added.