Man who abused 3-year-old child mercilessly in viral video arrested

In the footage, a gentleman identified as the boy's father smacks the child off his feet with what seems to be a shrub branch and continues a horrifying attack while the child cries.

Despite the boy's high-pitched sobs, the suspect picks him up and keeps pounding him. In the video, he spanks the youngster at least 21 times.

The police entered Akaa Buem to pick up the suspect, which sparked unrest in the neighbourhood.

He was led to the chief's palace, where the details of his supposed crime were given, and then driven out in a Toyota van.

The wife of the suspect who resides in a home apart from her husband was also apprehended by the authorities.

Additionally, the youngster was taken from the home and placed in the care of the police.

The guy was arrested just a day after the police announced a GH¢2,000 reward for his capture in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspect maintained he had done nothing wrong while he was being taken outside of the neighbourhood.