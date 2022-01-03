Man who fired AK 47 at ANC Mall is a Flt. Sergeant and has been arrested – Police

The Police took notice of the said video and offered a GH₵ 5,000.00 bounty for anyone who helped with his arrest.

“The Police Administration after reviewing the video footage has placed an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 5,000.00) as a bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest to face prosecution,” a statement from the Police said.

In their latest statement released on Monday, the Police Administration said the shooter has been arrested following a collaboration with the Military Police.

The Police identified the suspect as Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, adding that investigations are still ongoing.

“The suspect, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu is currently detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue,” a section of the statement said.