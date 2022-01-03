RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Man who fired AK 47 at ANC Mall is a Flt. Sergeant and has been arrested – Police

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of the man who went viral after firing several shots into the air at the A&C Mall at East Legon.

On New Year’s Day, a video emerged on social media of a young man firing indiscriminately into the air to mark a successful cross over into 2022.

The Police took notice of the said video and offered a GH₵ 5,000.00 bounty for anyone who helped with his arrest.

“The Police Administration after reviewing the video footage has placed an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 5,000.00) as a bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest to face prosecution,” a statement from the Police said.

In their latest statement released on Monday, the Police Administration said the shooter has been arrested following a collaboration with the Military Police.

The Police identified the suspect as Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, adding that investigations are still ongoing.

“The suspect, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu is currently detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue,” a section of the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Police warned the general public to be guided in their celebrations of the New Year and desist from disturbing public safety and order.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.

