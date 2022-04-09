The suspect, Mohammed Iddi, popularly known as ‘Water’ was arrested near the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway.
Man with 6 foreign pistols arrested by police in Northern Region
Personnel of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a man suspected to be possessing six foreign pistols.
Recommended articles
In a statement by the police, it said 'Water' was arrested at the Pigu barrier during routine police intelligence operations.
“The operation led to the retrieval of six (6) new foreign made '9mm Calibre Bruni 92' pistols”, the police said.
“On Friday 8th April, 2022, suspect Mohammed Iddi was arraigned before High Court One in Tamale and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 25th April, 2022.”
READ THE STATEMENT FROM THE POLICE BELOW
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh