Man with 6 foreign pistols arrested by police in Northern Region

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a man suspected to be possessing six foreign pistols.

Pistols suspect

The suspect, Mohammed Iddi, popularly known as ‘Water’ was arrested near the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway.

In a statement by the police, it said 'Water' was arrested at the Pigu barrier during routine police intelligence operations.

“The operation led to the retrieval of six (6) new foreign made '9mm Calibre Bruni 92' pistols”, the police said.

“On Friday 8th April, 2022, suspect Mohammed Iddi was arraigned before High Court One in Tamale and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 25th April, 2022.”

Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

