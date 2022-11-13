RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Management is taking steps to restore the entire VALCO operations

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Restoration has settled at the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) following a successful meeting held between the Senior Management of VALCO, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and leadership of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) together with VALCO local union executives regarding recent developments that attracted some media attention.

Valco-1

It is said that all parties have reached a consensus and agreed to return to the negotiating table to continue and complete their Wage negotiations.

The leadership of all the key stakeholders, including the CEO of VALCO, Mr. Dan Acheampong, Director of HR and Administration at VALCO, Mr. Festus Quaidoo, CEO of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Mr. Michael Ansah, General Secretary for ICU, Mr. Morgan Ayawine, and Chairman of the local union, Mr. Edgar Tetteh, at their meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022, signed an undertaking to demonstrate their commitment to the process and lend their full support towards ensuring the resumption of full operations at VALCO.

In recent weeks VALCO has flooded the media space following labor agitations by some workers who refused some Management Members entry into the facility, a situation that disrupted operations and led to a planned shutdown of the Aluminium Smelter.

According to a press statement, VALCO management noted that, in line with the Board’s directive, they worked with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to take down the power to the operating line in an orderly fashion to save the Smelter to allow for a smooth restart.

Meanwhile, all employees at the facility are expected to be called in to resume work as their leadership continues the wage negotiation process with the declared objective of an amicable settlement.

