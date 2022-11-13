Management is taking steps to restore the entire VALCO operations

The leadership of all the key stakeholders, including the CEO of VALCO, Mr. Dan Acheampong, Director of HR and Administration at VALCO, Mr. Festus Quaidoo, CEO of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Mr. Michael Ansah, General Secretary for ICU, Mr. Morgan Ayawine, and Chairman of the local union, Mr. Edgar Tetteh, at their meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022, signed an undertaking to demonstrate their commitment to the process and lend their full support towards ensuring the resumption of full operations at VALCO.

In recent weeks VALCO has flooded the media space following labor agitations by some workers who refused some Management Members entry into the facility, a situation that disrupted operations and led to a planned shutdown of the Aluminium Smelter.

According to a press statement, VALCO management noted that, in line with the Board’s directive, they worked with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to take down the power to the operating line in an orderly fashion to save the Smelter to allow for a smooth restart.