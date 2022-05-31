The exposé titled 'Asset Declaration Series' comes at the back of the property will of the late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.
Manasseh Azure to drop explosive exposé on asset declaration
Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has hinted he is set to release another explosive on asset declaration by public officers in the country.
The exposé includes top government officials including Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) as well as heads of state institutions who have not declared their assets.
The Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550) mandates every public office holder whose remuneration is equal to that of a Director in the Civil Service, to declare his assets.
Some portions of the last Will of Sir John which have been sighted on social media have caused controversy and public debate.
The will contains a mind-blowing list of properties including some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest, bank accounts, investments, businesses, guns, and clothes.
Portions of the Achimota Forest lands in his will have been allocated to his family relatives.
Page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, stated that "I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.
Page 5 of the will also states that "I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever."
