Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination "unlawful and senseless" – Sammy Gyamfi

He said: "the COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Ghana in breach of their contraindication guidelines and in flagrant disregard for the science of natural immunity."

"COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be significantly unsafe. The government of Ghana and Ghana Health Service have indicated in official Court documents filed by them that the FDA, Ghana has neither tested nor conducted any scientific studies on COVID-19 vaccines. And that, there are serious adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccines including heart inflammation diseases, blood clots, and deaths. Their claim that these ADRs which include deaths are rare is laughable, to say the least," Sammy Gyamfi said in a statement.

Pulse Ghana

He indicated that persons who suffer serious adverse events or reactions to COVID-19 vaccines cannot sue the manufacturers of the vaccines for compensation.