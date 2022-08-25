Manhyia Palace orders Oyerepa FM to shut down over Odike’s comments

Amankwatia VI gave the orders when a delegation from Oyerepa Radio and TV appeared before the traditional council to render an apology over the comments made by Odike.

Odike incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council following comments he made against chiefs, questioning their role in the fight against illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.

He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.

His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Some chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Friday performed rituals and slaughtered a ram to ostensibly banish Odike from Manhyia.

The chiefs consider the words of Odike as disrespectful hence he should have no business at Manhyia.