Mankessim murder: Chief, pastor confess to killing 3 more people

Hundreds of residents on Thursday, September 29, 2022, gathered in front of the house of the chief and hooted at them amid name calling and casting of aspersions as drivers in traffic temporarily stopped over to watch the two, who have notoriously become famous.

GNA reports stated that the two accused persons had confessed to killing three other people, a male, and two females, and led the police team to the various locations.

A witness said the accused persons first took the team to the house of the Tufuhene at Mankessim and Akwakrom near Mankessim, where they carried out their criminal activities.

For further investigation and information, the police thoroughly searched the rooms of the chief and took vital documents to probe the case.

The suspects also took the police team to a location where a male teacher was allegedly invited by them and was shot and killed instantly and his toes cut.

The police were also taken to a location in the Ekumfi District where they allegedly shot and killed a female trader and buried her under a bridge in the Ekumfi District.

Pulse Ghana

The team visited a location at Batanya in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamakese District, where they allegedly killed a young lady from Kumasi.

The two pretended to be travel agents and prepared travelling documents for her to travel to Holland.

The two allegedly told the police that they met the lady at Batanyaa on the Cape Coast-Assin Fosu Highway and killed her.

The family of the deceased, who was at the mortuary in Cape Coast on Thursday afternoon, identified the body of their relative.

Also, a team of police personnel from the Central Regional Command was led by the accused persons to arrest a 26-year-old mason in Mankessim in connection with the alleged murder.

Sources indicated that they saw the third suspect being whisked away and identified him as one Abbey, the in-law of Ekow Quansah.

The sources said Ekow Quansah, confessed to having hired the husband of one Esi Akyere to dig the pit in his houses at Mankessim.

Following the revelation, the police swiftly moved to the community and with the backing of the chiefs arrested Abbey, who initially denied the act but later admitted to digging the pit for GH¢50.