He has pleaded with the Cape Coast District Court to withdraw the third accused person from the ongoing trial.
Mankessim murder: Mason didn't kill but dug hole for burying victims — Chief confesses
Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah alias Nana Clark, the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom who is in the grips of the law for murdering innocent Ghanaians for money rituals has confessed again.
He said the third accused person who is a 26-year-old mason, Jonathan Obeng, was not part of the crime because he was only contacted to dig the hole for burying the victims.
This comes after a team of police personnel from the Central Regional Command led by the accused persons arrested a 26-year-old mason in Mankessim in connection with the alleged murder.
Sources indicated that they saw the third suspect identified as Abbey, the in-law of Ekow Quansah.
The sources said the Tufuhene confessed to having hired the husband of one Esi Akyere to dig the pit in his houses at Mankessim.
Following the revelation, the police swiftly moved to the community and with the backing of the chiefs arrested Abbey, who initially denied the act but later admitted to digging the pit for GH¢50.
One of the leaders of the Youth Volunteer Group in the community said the Tufuhene paid him the agreed amount in installments of GH¢20 and GH¢30 respectively after the work.
But the Prosecution, Jonathan Obeng told the court on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, that the suspects equally acted with a common purpose with the first two suspects to commit the crime.
