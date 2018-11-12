Mariam, the student whose death sparked the Adentan riot, laid to rest

news

The 18-year-old student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) who died after she was knocked down by a vehicle last Thursday on the Adentan-Madina highway has been laid to rest.

Mariam Kassim, 18, was buried Friday November 9, 2018 in line with Islamic customs at the Madina cemetery.

Her death sparked a spontaneous riot, resulting in road blockade, tyre burning and stone throwing.

The police responded by firing warning shots, teargas and applying minimum force to disperse the crowd.

Her family say they consider her death as "jihad" because her death is going to save many pedestrians on the highway.

Government has announced that all the uncompleted footbridges on the highway will be completed soon so as to save lives.

Pedestrians say the lack of footbridges on the highway have made crossing the road quite fatal.

Police records say 34 people have killed since January 2018 on the highway while over 150 have been injured.

Mariam had albinism.

Albinism is a comparatively rare genetically inherited group of conditions.

It causes pale skin which burns easily in the sun, virtually white hair, very severe short-sight and photophobia (a severe sensitivity to light).

Worldwide, one in 20,000 people is thought to be born with the condition.