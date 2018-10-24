Pulse.com.gh logo
Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong: the legal luminary you to need to know

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong was appointed by former President John Mahama in 2013 and the second woman to hold this office in the country.

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong play

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong is one of the best  legal luminary in the country.

Marietta has been a practicing lawyer for the past twenty years where she started her practice at Fugar and Co. law firm.

She then moved to become senior partner at Lithur Brew and Co law firm. Marietta is a former Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

She was appointed by former President John Mahama in 2013 and the second woman to hold this office in the country, the first being Betty Mould-Iddrisu.

Her tenure as Attorney General of Ghana ended on 6 January 2017.

Marietta Brew's fight at ITLOS

She has been commended for securing a historic victory for the role she played for Ghana on the maritime boundary dispute against Côte d'Ivoire on Saturday, September 23, 2017 by the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong play

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong

 

After 10 failed negotiation attempts, Ghana, in September 2014, announced it had instituted arbitration proceedings at ITLOS to ensure the resolution of its maritime boundary dispute with Côte d’Ivoire.

The tribunal, on April 25, 2015, refused to stop oil companies operating at the disputed area but it, however, stopped the drilling of new wells until the final determination of the case.

Appointment to ICC

In June 2018, she was appointed to serve a 3 year term on the International Criminal Court's Court of Arbitration for a three year stint spanning July 2018 – June 2021.

The decision to appoint her was taken on June 21, 2018 at the ICC's World Council Meeting in Paris.

The ICC International Court of Arbitration is the only truly global arbitral institution, administering arbitrations from its offices located in Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Sao Paolo and Singapore.

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong play

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong

Political life

She was a member of the Ghana @50 Commission of Enquiry and also a Board Member of the Volta River Authority(VRA) appointed by the late President John Atta-Mills in 2009.

Education

She started her education at the Tema Parents Association School. She had her secondary education at the St Roses Senior High (Akwatia) where she sat for the Ordinary Level Certificate(O level) and Advanced Level Certificate (A level).

She later obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon and her Professional Certificate to practice law from the Ghana School of Law, (Makola).

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Gloria Akufo at ITLOS play

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Gloria Akufo at ITLOS
 

She then went to the Institute of Social Studies, Hague in the Netherlands, for her Post Graduate Degree.

