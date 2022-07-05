He said the performance of the Finance Minister in handling Ghana’s economy has been shambolic so far.
Market women can even manage Ghana’s economy better than Ofori-Atta – Dr. Amoako Baah
Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political science lecturer and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has questioned the competence of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance.
According to him, market women can do better with the economy than what Ken Ofori-Atta is doing.
“Go to the market, the women will tell you trading is not juju… If you are selling higher than what you bought, that’s it. The uneducated women will be better than this man. He doesn’t do buy and sell ooo! He does borrow and spend and keep borrowing. Who cannot do this?” he quizzed speaking on “what’s Going On” on Ultimate 106.9 FM in Kumasi.
Dr Amoako Baah questioned the country’s decision to vest the country’s economic and financial management in the trust of an investment banker when expertise and considerations for either spheres of financial management departed considerably.
“You call this one who has brought us to this point a financial expert? This is an investment banker and that is different from running an economy. All he has been doing is gimmicks, collateralizing this one and that one,” he teased.
He proposed that the minister be left at post to disclose to the IMF all the hidden details of his handling of the economy after which the president could dismiss and probe him for what Dr Amoako Baah described as shady deals conducted through the Enterprise Group Limited linked to Ken Ofori Attah.
His comments come on the back of Ghana’s dire economic straits prompting government’s sudden surrender to the International Monetary Fund for a possible bailout.
Ken Ofori Attah is expected to lead negotiations with the International Monetary Fund after vehemently dismissing voices that projected Ghana’s economic meltdown if the government failed to eat a humble pie.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh