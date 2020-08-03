The promotion which has a goal of maximizing the Ghanaian bakery market to profits and self-sufficiency in the COVID-19 pandemic era, saw the company reward both existing and new customers with 32-inch television sets, blenders, rice cookers, and many others with T-shirts, aprons, nose mask, mobile network airtime, and other amazing souvenirs.

In all, the company rewarded over 200 customers with various prizes with the ultimate prize being a double door refrigerator.

Dainess Foods gives appliances to market women

These winners were determined by the number of stocks purchased and a peel and win campaign in eight markets in the capital including Okaishie, Nima, Madina, Ashaiman, Kasoa, Kaneshie, and Mallam markets respectively.

Speaking to Sarah NaaAmoah Boafo, Head of Marketing and Business Development of Dainess Foods, she indicated that, "we are enriching the forecourt experience of our customers in our stations and continue to ensure high-quality products and service delivery nationwide. We care about our customers and as often as we can we give back to them. We are definitely looking forward to putting smiles on the faces of our customers with this promo and strengthening our relationship with them."

The WIN BIG Promotion had three out of the many items from the company listed. Dainess Margarine, Deydom Curry Powder, and Rayners Flavouring Essence were the three main items. The company envisions to stretch this promotion to other four regional capitals in the country including Kumasi, Takoradi, Koforidua, and Cape Coast.

Dainess Foods gives appliances to market women

Deysark Company Limited is the brand owners of Dainess Foods. They are a professional manufacturing and distribution organization committed to trading in Fast Moving Consumer Goods, FMCG, bakery, spices, and a wide range of supermarket products. The company prides itself on paying attention to the needs of the market and customers by distributing branded retail merchandise to its loyal customers.

Dainess Foods distributes to sub-distributors, wholesalers, and lower mass outlets in all modern, traditional trades and local markets with agents selling nationwide. As a result, Dainess Foods has achieved excellence in every important brand such as Rayners Flavouring essence, Dainess Baking Soda, Powder, Margarine, and Deydom Curry Powders.